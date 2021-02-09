Looking back at the coldest February temperatures on record for the Rio Grande Valley

by: Chris Ramirez, NBC 23 Meteorologist

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The February high temperature for the Rio Grande Valley averages around 72 degrees and the average low temperature is around 54 degrees.

However, it is possible that winter Texans escaping the cold could find a fair share of cold temperatures down here in the RGV. The weather forecast for Valentine’s Day weekend is calling for near freezing temperatures across the region Sunday and lasting into Monday.

As we take a look back on the coldest temperatures for the RGV in February in recorded history, there have been times that temperatures have taken a plunge to well below freezing in the Brownsville area.

The coldest February temperature ever recorded for February in Brownsville was a frigid 12 degrees on February 13, 1899. Low temperatures in other cities along the Texas coast were also in the teens around this day. The low for Corpus Christi was 11 and for Houston, the temperature plunged to a bitter 6 degrees.

Top 10 Coldest Temperatures for Brownsville Area for the month of February

RankTemperatureDate
112°February 13, 1899
216°February 12, 1899
318°February 14, 1899
422°February 1, 1951
4 (tied)22°February 13, 1905
4 (tied)22°February 17, 1895
4 (tied)22°February 16, 1895
4 (tied)22°February 14, 1895
4 (tied)22°February 8, 1895
1024°February 2, 1917
Findings from coldest temperatures on record in the Brownsville area coincidentally occurred on or around Valentines Day.

Top 10 Coldest Temperatures for McAllen Area for the month of February

RankTemperatureDate
119°February 3, 1951
221°February 1, 1951
324°February 2, 1996
3 (tied)24°February 2, 1951
527°February 5, 2011
5 (tied)27°February 10, 1973
728°February 4, 2011
7 (tied)28°February 2, 1985
7 (tied)28°February 13, 1958
7 (tied)28°February 12, 1955
NOTE: Weather observations were not officially recorded at the McAllen International Airport until the early 1960’s

The Coldest February Temperatures on Record for Select Cities

CityTemperatureDate
Harlingen27°February 3, 2011
Weslaco21°February 1, 1951
Edinburg27°February 5, 2011
Rio Grande City15°February 4, 1951
Mercedes25°February 2, 1917
Raymondville19°February 3, 1951
South Padre Island33°February 2, 2011
La Joya26°February 6, 2011

