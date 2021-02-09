Looking back at the coldest February temperatures on record for the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The February high temperature for the Rio Grande Valley averages around 72 degrees and the average low temperature is around 54 degrees.

However, it is possible that winter Texans escaping the cold could find a fair share of cold temperatures down here in the RGV. The weather forecast for Valentine’s Day weekend is calling for near freezing temperatures across the region Sunday and lasting into Monday.

As we take a look back on the coldest temperatures for the RGV in February in recorded history, there have been times that temperatures have taken a plunge to well below freezing in the Brownsville area.

The coldest February temperature ever recorded for February in Brownsville was a frigid 12 degrees on February 13, 1899. Low temperatures in other cities along the Texas coast were also in the teens around this day. The low for Corpus Christi was 11 and for Houston, the temperature plunged to a bitter 6 degrees.

Top 10 Coldest Temperatures for Brownsville Area for the month of February

Rank Temperature Date 1 12° February 13, 1899 2 16° February 12, 1899 3 18° February 14, 1899 4 22° February 1, 1951 4 (tied) 22° February 13, 1905 4 (tied) 22° February 17, 1895 4 (tied) 22° February 16, 1895 4 (tied) 22° February 14, 1895 4 (tied) 22° February 8, 1895 10 24° February 2, 1917 Findings from coldest temperatures on record in the Brownsville area coincidentally occurred on or around Valentines Day.

Top 10 Coldest Temperatures for McAllen Area for the month of February

Rank Temperature Date 1 19° February 3, 1951 2 21° February 1, 1951 3 24° February 2, 1996 3 (tied) 24° February 2, 1951 5 27° February 5, 2011 5 (tied) 27° February 10, 1973 7 28° February 4, 2011 7 (tied) 28° February 2, 1985 7 (tied) 28° February 13, 1958 7 (tied) 28° February 12, 1955 NOTE: Weather observations were not officially recorded at the McAllen International Airport until the early 1960’s

The Coldest February Temperatures on Record for Select Cities