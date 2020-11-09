Lack of rainfall causing dry conditions to creep into the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —The last significant rainfall event for the Rio Grande Valley was Hurricane Hanna in July.

While we were dealing with flood emergencies throughout the Valley, this weather event placed us in the surplus of yearly rainfall.

However, since then we have had less than our fair share of rain. From September 1, 2020, the lack of rainfall has placed the valley back into the deficit .

City Rainfall Since Sep. 1, 2020 Normal + or – Brownsville 6.02″ 9.91″ -3.89″ Harlingen 5.90″ 8.49″ -2.59″ McAllen 5.33″ 6.68 -1.35″ Rainfall since September 1, 2020

With latest U.S Drought Monitor was released last Thursday and now shows “abnormally dry” conditions encompassing most areas of the Rio Grande Valley. However, portions of Starr county are now experiencing “Moderate Drought” conditions.

According to the U.S Drought Monitor, October is usually one of the wetter months for south-central Texas. However many locations have been measuring less than 25% of the normal rainfall for the past 30 days.