HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you walk outside today, it will feel nothing like fall — in fact, the Valley is recording above-average temperatures for this time of year.

These warm conditions, along with very slight chances for sea breeze showers, are expected to last through the weekend.

On Monday, rain chances will increase due to an incoming cold front, the Valley’s first significant front of the season. The front is expected to pass through the Valley early Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals are predicted to reach 1 inch for most of the Valley, with 2 inches possible for some locations.

Once the front passes on Tuesday, the Valley is expected to receive a welcoming cooldown. Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see highs in the mid-70s, and lows in the upper 50s!

Below-normal temperatures are forecast to stick around until late October. Fall is finally approaching the Valley!