Hurricane Delta is approaching Louisiana; Summerlike heat returns for the weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Major Hurricane Delta will be making landfall later this afternoon in southwest Louisiana. The 10 AM update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm with 120 MPH winds making it a category 3 hurricane.

For the Rio Grande Valley, coastal conditions will gradually improve by Saturday afternoon. The coastal flood warning is in effect until 1 PM Friday with a high surf warning until 7 PM Friday. The National Weather Service states that everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions and dangerous rip currents. Stay off of jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure. Surf heights will be in the 10 to 14 foot range.

The Rio Grande Valley will be back into the summerlike heat for Friday through Monday with highs running upwards of 10 degrees above normal in the mid to upper 90s. Relief will finally come by Tuesday as a weak cold front slips through and cools us into the 80s for high temperatures.