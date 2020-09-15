High surf and dangerous rip tides expected through Wednesday

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A high surf advisory is in effect for coastal Willacy and Cameron counties through Wednesday.

Higher swells are being produced by Hurricane Sally, currently in the north-central Gulf of Mexico. Waves are expected to reach 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone, and 5 to 8 feet along the beaches.

This could lead to high beach run-up and minor coastal flooding that may approach the dunes along narrow beaches, especially during high tides. That means beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, maybe moved by the waves.

Additionally to higher wave heights, dangerous swimming and surfing conditions are expected with high, rough surf and high intensity rip currents. Use extreme caution if you choose to swim in the Gulf this afternoon.