Here we go again! Cold front coming to the RGV.









Tis the season for missed opportunity when it comes to cold fronts this far south. So often a well advertised blast of cold air comes up short.

This time things are looking pretty darn good. Several forecast models, the computer forecasts, are pointing to a significant cold front dropping across Texas, Monday through Wednesday of next week.

The panhandle could see temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s with some light snow, while the threat of sleet and flurries will push through Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Fort Stockton, San Angelo, and maybe briefly in Dallas.

For the Valley the story is a bit different. The front will slide through early Tuesday. The high temperature of 74 degrees will be in the morning as daytime temperatures fall to the mid to low 50’s by late afternoon. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 50’s for Wednesday morning for a wonderful cool snap in the air.

Wednesday will see temperatures remaining in the low to mid 50s, before dropping into the 40s Wednesday night. Wednesday does look like the coldest day, before slowly warming up the rest of next week.

There is a 30% for rain and rumbles along, and ahead of, the cold front overnight Monday into Tuesday morning but nothing severe is expected so far. A light drizzle is expected to continue into Wednesday.