Here are some safety tips to prepare for severe weather

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The forecast calls for severe weather to impact the Rio Grande Valley as we head into Wednesday.

Weather hazards include flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. There are some simple preparations you can take to prepare for severe weather threats:

PREPARE

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

Preparing for Damaging Wind

Trim trees and limbs.

Repair loose siding and shutters.

Look overhead and avoid parking your vehicle under a tree or near structures that are not sturdy.

Secure loose outdoor items before strong winds occur.

Strong winds are mainly responsible for power outages. Keep electronic devices fully charged and your emergency kit stocked with everything you need in case the power goes out.

Preparing for Dangerous Lightning

Source: National Weather Service

Preparing for Large Hail

If possible, bring vehicles into a garage or under a shelter.

Bring breakable outdoor items inside.

Be prepared for power outages.

Bring pets inside.

Large hail can kill. During a hail storm, move to the center most portion of your home

As always, you can stay up to date on changing weather conditions right here on ValleyCentral.com!