LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain, lightning moving through RGV increasing flood concerns

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — As of 12 p.m. Saturday, heavy rain is moving through Hidalgo County prompting the National Weather Service to issue an areal flood advisory that stretches from McAllen to Mission. Dangerous lightning will be ongoing during these storms.

2:34 p.m. Strong thunderstorms continue to push east at 25 mph. Look for up to pea sized hail and winds of excess of 40 mph. Rain Looks be ending in Starr County and western Hidalgo County. Things look to be calmer as we had into the evening hours.

1:56 p.m. Thunderstorm warning has been canceled. The storm is currently moving into Hidalgo county. The flash flood warnings are still in effect until 2:45 p.m. for western Hidalgo county. Wind gusts up to 59 miles per hour in Edinburg reporter from this storm.

1:22 p.m. Flood advisory in effect for parts of Starr and Hidalgo County until 2:45PM. Thus far 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen.

1:04 p.m. New severe thunderstorm warning in effect for mid Hidalgo county which includes Alton, Edinburg, Elsa. It also includes Raymondville, Santa Rosa as well until 1:30pm

1:02 p.m. An estimated 3 and a half inches of rain so far in the city of Mission. Around 2 inches so far in Sullivan city and 3 in Edinburg. In the last three hours

12:51: While the Tornado Warning has now expired, there still remains a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for the southern portion of Hidalgo County until 1:30pm.

Due to grounds already being saturated from recent rainfall, 1-2 inches of rainfall could cause minor flooding on roadways. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive through flooded roads.