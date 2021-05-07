Heat returns to the Rio Grande Valley for Mother’s Day weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Hot temperatures will return as we head into the weekend. The heat maker will be a mid-level high-pressure system from the west that will move across Texas in the coming days.

Near the pool or along the coast is the best place to be, as temperatures will surpass the 90-degree mark for most places. However, winds will be very breezy with gusts ranging from 30 to 35 mph.

Mother’s Day will be the hottest in our seven-day forecast, with highs in the mid-90s for the lower Valley. Temperatures surpassing the 100-degree mark is not out of the question for areas out west, mainly in Starr county.

Increasing atmospheric moisture levels will cause the heat index, “feels like” temperatures, to range from 98 degrees to 101 degrees.





If you are heading towards the coast, cooler temperatures are expected. Highs in the upper 70s for Saturday and reaching 80 for Mother’s Day. Make sure to tie down your belongings because winds will be much higher for the coastal areas.

Hot temperatures will remain in the picture through the start of next week with breezy conditions. By the middle of next week, another weather system will bring a cold front and increasing rain chances to the RGV for Wednesday and Thursday.