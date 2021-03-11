Gusty winds, high rip current risk this weekend for South Padre Island

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — With Spring Break getting underway, it’s important to remember a few safety tips when at the beach.

Strong, gusty winds are forecast this weekend on the island. These winds will cause choppy surf near the shore as well as create elevated rip current danger. Remember, if you get caught in a rip current, it’s best to swim parallel to the shore.

Other than strong wind and marine concerns, the forecast for SPI this weekend looks pleasant. Daytime highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sun. A cold front on Sunday will bring a chance for a few showers, but the coverage should be relatively isolated.