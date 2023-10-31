HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cher has spoken and no, we aren’t talking about believing in life after love.

On November 5 all clocks in the Rio Grande Valley will need to “Turn Back Time” at 2 a.m. While many will welcome the extra hour that night (we are looking at you party goers) many will not be as excited as we expect sunset to occur much earlier.

Let’s take a look at some of the sunset times for the next two months.

You are reading that right. November 1st has a sunset of 6:48pm, however by Thanksgiving sunset will be at 5:39pm. So, enjoy your time outside now because longer days won’t return until after the winter solstice on December 21st.