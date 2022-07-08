HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High pressure dominating the Gulf of Mexico is squashing any chances for rain in the coming weekend and week ahead for the Rio Grande Valley.

Very few clouds and dry weather is expected, along with “feels like” temperatures in the 105° to 110° range for most of the RGV. Coastal regions will see temperatures closer to 90°, but heat indices will still be in the 95° to 100° range near the water.

With these dangerous summer conditions, remember heat safety tips to keep family and friends safe. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and always remember to check the back seat.

On a somewhat positive note, there is an outside chance that we could see a handful of sea breeze showers towards the end of next week.