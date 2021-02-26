Full ‘snow moon’ happening Saturday morning

Weather

by: Isaac Williams

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The second full moon of 2021 will happen early Saturday morning and is deemed the “Snow Moon.”

It takes the name “Snow Moon” because February is typically the snowiest month in the United States.

Texas had its own winter blast in mid-February with heavy snow falling across parts of the state.

Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains

Viewing conditions in the Rio Grande Valley will likely be poor but not impossible.

Mostly cloudy sky conditions are expected early Saturday morning when the moon will be considered at 100% full, but a few breaks here and there could make for mediocre viewing.

NBC 23 Weather Forecast

The next full moon is the Spring Equinox on Saturday, March 20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday