Full ‘snow moon’ happening Saturday morning

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The second full moon of 2021 will happen early Saturday morning and is deemed the “Snow Moon.”

It takes the name “Snow Moon” because February is typically the snowiest month in the United States.

Texas had its own winter blast in mid-February with heavy snow falling across parts of the state.

Viewing conditions in the Rio Grande Valley will likely be poor but not impossible.

Mostly cloudy sky conditions are expected early Saturday morning when the moon will be considered at 100% full, but a few breaks here and there could make for mediocre viewing.

The next full moon is the Spring Equinox on Saturday, March 20.