HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been awhile since deep south Texas received a dose of rain.

And the most-recent drought monitor shows dry and moderate drought conditions creeping into northern parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

Our next cold front is expected to pass through Sunday morning, and though it will bring slight rain chances, cooler conditions are not in the forecast.

The cold front will give us some rain and even a chance for a storm on Sunday and Monday.

However, rain totals are predicted to remain below half an inch, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Finally, temperatures across the Valley will only drop into the mid-70s. These are abnormally warm conditions for January!

These above-normal temperatures are expected to stick around for the next 14 days.