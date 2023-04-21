The threat for severe weather is moving into the Rio Grande Valley for Friday afternoon. As a cold front approaches the area, we will start to see the ingredients come together for scattered thunderstorms to develop across the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Rio Grande Valley under a slight risk for severe weather for the remainder of the day.

Storms are expected to arrive sometime around 4 p.m. this afternoon. The risk for strong to severe storms will last into the first parts of the evening. By 9 p..m. tonight the strongest rain and storms will have moved out of the area.

We are expecting the biggest threat to be large hail, damaging winds are also a concern with these storms. With any lightning associated with these storms it’s always important to immediately seek shelter. When thunder roars, go indoors.

More chances for rain and thunderstorms will come in later this weekend; however, it’s the severe weather Friday that we are closely monitoring. Keep of to date with the latest here on valleycentral.com

