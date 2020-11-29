Winter-like temperatures arrive to the RGV Monday night

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — With Saturday’s cold front, cooler air is finally working its way into the Rio Grande Valley. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 50s across the Valley. This is just the start of the cooler weather.

On Sunday temperatures will be below normal with the Upper Valley reaching into the low 70s and Lower Valley only getting into the upper 60s. The normal high temperatures for this time of year is 75 degrees. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s.

Another push of cooler air will arrive on Monday, reinforcing the cool air place. This will only allow temperatures to reach into the low 60s for high temperatures. So instead of the recent 10-15 degree above normal temperatures we have recently seen, it will be 10-15 degrees below normal. Then the real cold hits Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday night with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity, we will see radiational cooling take place. This means temperatures will fall overnight possibly as low as the mid 20s in the Upper Valley, low 30s in the Mid-Valley, and upper 30s in the Lower Valley.

The Mid-Valley could see 2 to 3 hours of temperatures at or below freezing. This means you need to bring the vulnerable plants inside. The Upper Valley where temperatures will be below freezing for possibly several hours overnight into Tuesday morning need to think about pipes at could freeze or ice up and covering plants that could get damaged. Additionally, look for icy road ways and overpasses and remember your space heater safety.

Another cold front will arrive on Wednesday night bring into another chance of showers in the forecast. It will also bring in another round of daytime temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows into the upper 30s and low 40s for the end of the week.