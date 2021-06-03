Flash flood watch issued for Rio Grande Valley

by: Isaac Williams

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire Valley until Saturday morning. Additional rain amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible.

An unsettled weather pattern remains in place across Deep South Texas. An area of cut-off low pressure to the west will continue to send ripples of energy toward the Valley over the next couple of days. This will lead to scattered to locally numerous showers and storms at times.

Friday will likely bring the best chance and coverage of showers and storms that we have seen this week. Heavy rain at times could cause localized flooding or even flash flooding.

Remember, a flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Be ready to seek higher ground or take alternate routes if flash flood warnings are required in the next few days.

