HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The signs of the change in seasons are already starting to show up across the Rio Grande Valley.

Sunsets are now well before 8 p.m., so those late nights of summer play are gone until next year. Temperatures across the RGV are not sitting around the 100º mark as much.

These changes come from the earth’s tilt rotation around the sun and how it causes the seasons.

The earth isn’t pointed straight up, rather it is actually tilted at an angle of 23.5º. This tilt means that different parts of the earth receive more of the sun’s energy depending on the time of year.

There are two times of the year when all parts of the earth receive equal amounts of the sun’s energy, and those are the equinoxes in the spring and fall.

The official names for the moments when this happens in the spring and fall are called the Vernal Equinox and Autumnal Equinox respectively.

At the moment of equinox, the axis of the earth is neither tilted towards nor away from the sun.

During the upcoming Autumnal Equinox across all latitudes, there will be equal amounts of daylight and darkness. The official start of the equinox is on Sept. 22 at 8:03 pm.

Weather patterns across the RGV will continue to change as we move into our cooler time of the year. Before we know it summer will be right around the corner again.