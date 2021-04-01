Exceptional drought continues, rain unlikely in next 2 weeks

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Even with rain on the last day of March, drought conditions continue to remain dire across the Rio Grande Valley.

Per the latest drought monitor, areas of exceptional (D4) drought continue across parts of Starr, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. The lower valley remains in a lower stage of drought, but the entire region needs rain.

All three climate sites of Brownsville, Harlingen, and McAllen reported below-normal rain for the month of March. McAllen was the driest, only registering 0.15″ for the month. Brownsville was the wettest, getting almost an inch at 0.9″.

Looking back at the last six years of March rainfall data, four of those years produced above-normal rain…especially 2015 with a whopping 4.74″.

For the year, the Valley is averaging 1.86″ of rain deficit. Over the next two weeks, rain chances are likely to remain slim to none.