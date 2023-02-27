Website: https://www.weather.gov/bro/
Comienzo de la Semana de Preparación para Huracanes
Email: sr-bro.webmaster@noaa.gov
Phone Number: 956-504-1432
City Emergency Management
|Brownsville:
2600 Central Blvd.
956.504.7405
|Harlingen:
118 E. Tyler Ave.
956.216.5000
|South Padre
4601 Padre Blvd.
956.761.3830
|Port Isabel:
110 W. Hickman Ave.
956.943.2727
|Mercedes:
400 South Ohio
956.565.3114
|Weslaco:
255 S. Kansas Ave.
956.447.3451
|Pharr:
118 S. Cage Blvd.
956.402.4911
|Edinburg:
415 W. University Dr.
956.388.8204
|McAllen:
1300 Houston Ave.
956.681.1234
|Rio Grande City:
101 S. Washington St.
956.487.0672
County Emergency Management
|Cameron County Office
964 E. Harrison St.
Brownsville, TX 78520
|Hidalgo County Office
1124 N. M Rd.
Edinburg, TX 78542
|Willacy County Office
693 S. 7th St.
Raymondville, TX 78580
|Starr County Office
401 N. Britton Ave.
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
State Information
|TX Dept. of State Health Services
Phone: 1-888-963-7111 (TDD) 1-800-735-2989
|TX Dept. of Transportation
Phone: 1-800-558-9368