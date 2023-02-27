Website: https://www.weather.gov/bro/
Comienzo de la Semana de Preparación para Huracanes
Email: sr-bro.webmaster@noaa.gov
Phone Number: 956-504-1432

City Emergency Management

Brownsville:
2600 Central Blvd.
956.504.7405
Harlingen:
118 E. Tyler Ave.
956.216.5000
South Padre
4601 Padre Blvd.
956.761.3830
Port Isabel:
110 W. Hickman Ave.
956.943.2727
Mercedes:
400 South Ohio
956.565.3114
Weslaco:
255 S. Kansas Ave.
956.447.3451
Pharr:
118 S. Cage Blvd.
956.402.4911
Edinburg:
415 W. University Dr.
956.388.8204
McAllen:
1300 Houston Ave.
956.681.1234
Rio Grande City:
101 S. Washington St.
956.487.0672

County Emergency Management

Cameron County Office
964 E. Harrison St.
Brownsville, TX 78520		Hidalgo County Office
1124 N. M Rd.
Edinburg, TX 78542
Willacy County Office
693 S. 7th St.
Raymondville, TX 78580		Starr County Office
401 N. Britton Ave.
Rio Grande City, TX 78582

State Information

TX Dept. of State Health Services
Phone: 1-888-963-7111 (TDD) 1-800-735-2989		TX Dept. of Transportation
Phone: 1-800-558-9368

Important Links

Texas Department of Emergency Management
Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA)
Download FEMA App
National Weaher Service (NOAA)
American Red Cross
Texas Animal Health Commission Emergency Response
Red Cross Hurricane App iTunes
Red Cross Hurricane App Android