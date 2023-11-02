HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very dry October has led to moderate drought conditions across the Valley but with an El Niño in place we could see a bit more rainfall in December and January.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its forecast for the next 90 days and we are looking at two forecasts: a strong possibility of average temperatures and above average possibility of wetter conditions.

What does that mean for you? Look for a 50-50 chance of seeing warm and cool weather. If the El Niño strengthens then we are looking at warmer weather. If it weakens, cooler. While slightly confusing, it does show that without those nice cold fronts pushing in, we could see temperatures rising to near-record warmth.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see cold temperatures at all. It just means when we aren’t cold it will be especially hot.

As for rain, we are forecasted to see some decent rain chances, especially when mixed in with a front. However, with drought conditions moving in the wrong direction we would need some heavy rain to escape it, and we might not see the level needed.