HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Low 90s throughout the weekend with lows in the 70s can be expected overnight.

A light breeze of SE 15-20 MPH will be keeping us fresh this Easter Weekend during our egg hunt. Sun will be peeking in and out of clouds Saturday morning followed by clear skies in the afternoon.

As we approach overnight hours, clouds will settle into our area leaving partly cloudy conditions for Sunday morning and into the evening.

As we look forward to Sunday night, a week front will be entering the RGV bringing a chance of showers for Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s to start off the week.