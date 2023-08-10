RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The newest drought update shows worsening conditions for the entire state. Most of the Rio Grande Valley is in a moderate to severe drought due to a lack of rain.

Our watershed is also suffering. Lake levels continue to decrease as our water basin receives little to no rain.

We finally have rain chances in the forecast, but they are slim. We are looking to see scattered showers and storms at the beginning of next week.

Beyond the next seven days, the precipitation outlook is grim. The state is forecast to remain at or below normal in terms of rainfall.