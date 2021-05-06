Drought improves after last weekend’s rainfall in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – After months of little rainfall, the Rio Grande Valley recently has started to see rainfall improving.

Last Friday and Saturday we saw many locations in the Rio Grande Valley with over an inch of rainfall.

The only area that did not get rainfall was east of Weslaco and west of Brownsville.

This recent rainfall has led to the improvement of drought conditions across the Rio Grande Valley. Drought is measured on a five-category scale, starting at abnormally dry and ending at exceptional.

All of coastal Willacy and Cameron Counties, are now in moderate drought. Extreme and exceptional have all been removed from the Mid-Valley, with the worst drought conditions remaining in the more arid Upper Valley.

The other good news is the recent rainfall has paused the decline of lake level decline for Falcon Lake.

Falcon is up 0.44 feet over the last 30 days. Amistad is still down 3.75 feet. The reservoirs still have a long way to go to recover from the drought, but more rainfall looks to be on the way next week.





That rain looks to come in the form of a late-season cold front.

The front looks to arrive on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Right now, there is a 40 to 50% chance of rain during this period. How much rainfall is to be determined, but recent weather computer models have placed it between 0.25 to 1.25 inches across the Valley. Time will tell, but more rain is needed to rid the RGV of the drought.