Drought conditions expected to continue to worsen through spring months

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — In the latest United States Drought Monitor, released on Thursday, the state of Texas, as whole, drought improved slightly. This is thanks in part last weekend’s precipitation pausing drought expansion, with little to no change in the Rio Grande Valley.

Unfortunately in the short term, little rainfall is expected. This is a trend that we will likely see continuing through at least April 2021. This is due a forecast of above average temperatures and below average precipitation.

Based on this forecast becoming a reality, we need to prepared for a few things.

1. Worsening drought — Extreme to Exceptional drought covering most agricultural areas

2. Increased threat of wildfires — March and April look to be ripe with low humidity events

3. Municipal and Agricultural water shortages — likely to become an issue in mid to late spring with Falcon Reservoir (currently 19% full) starting the season low

4. Early onset of summer-like heat — Heat indices could rise above 105 at times by the end of April. The National Weather Service in Brownsville believes 100 degree actual temperature could appear by the end of February if we were to get low level west or southwest flow of the winds, from Brooks/Hidalgo counties west into Starr/Zapata. Several 100 degree days possible in the Upper Valley by the end of April.

5. Slim to none threat of widespread severe weather events — the one positive of dry frontal passages is a very low chance of severe weather, although localized events can not be ruled out.

So you maybe asking why. We are currently in a La Niña. La Niña episodes represent periods of below-average sea surface temperatures across the east-central Equatorial Pacific as effects our global weather patterns. La Niña is expected to remain through April. La Niña’s typically bring warmer, drier weather to Texas.





Another factor is the lack of rainfall this past Fall and Winter. From October through December, the Valley has seen 0.5 to 2 inches of rain, when it normally sees 4 to 6 inches on average. That same period saw temperatures 1 to 3 degree above normal. With frequent “dry” fronts, drought conditions worsen during the end of 2020.

To start the year, January has more dry, cooler days and the majority of rainfall along the coast. Unfortunately when the cooler air arrived throughout the month, the fronts were relatively dry. Additionally, fuels (grasses/brush/small trees) remain “cured” across most inland areas and worsened some by minor freeze events.

The outlook for February, March, and April is for a 63% chance of above normal temperatures and just a 4% chance of below normal. Precipitation has a 43% chance of below average as well (24% chance of above normal). If this forecast pans out, expect a similar to spring to 2011, when large parts of the Valley saw exceptional drought conditions.





The National Weather Service in Brownsville is advising municipalities, farms, and ranches to review water plans in case of shortages. They are also advising local, state, and federal fire agencies to finalize wildland management plans for what is likely an active wildfire season through the Spring months, perhaps lasting into early Summer.