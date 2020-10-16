Despite tropics getting busy, no threat to the RGV

HARLINGEN (KVEO)—With about month and half left of hurricane season, the tropics are coming back to life once again.

In recent days, the National Hurricane Center has been watching two areas of interest for tropical development, one in the central Atlantic and the other off the coast of Panama.

Both areas are expected to develop over the next week, but will pose no threat to the Rio Grande Valley.

By next Saturday, we will likely have two named storms, Epsilon and Zeta. Epsilon will likely form in the central Atlantic and get pulled northward along a cold front. Interests in Bermuda should monitor this storm, otherwise it should be a “fish” storm.

The storm near Panama will also push northward towards Cuba and the Bahamas next weekend. The American GFS model does develop this storm into a hurricane (Zeta).

This storm will also be influenced by a cold front, which should keep it offshore of the eastern United States. Timing of that front will be key to its final destination. Interests from Florida up the eastern seaboard should still monitor this storm closely.

If we were to get to 27 named storms, with the addition of Epsilon and Zeta, we would tie the record set 2005 for named storms. We are currently 4-5 storm ahead of pace compared to 2005. If that pace were to continue, we will likely break the 2005 record before November 30th, the end of hurricane season.