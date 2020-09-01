Dangerous “feels like” temperatures expected to range from 115 degrees to 120 degrees

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — With the peak of Hurricane Season just days away (September 10), there are two tropical storms brewing in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. Tropical Storm Paulette formed on Sunday, while Tropical Storm Rene formed Monday afternoon.

Paulette is currently in the central Atlantic Ocean, with 40 mph winds. While Paulette is dealing with a bit of wind shear, the National Hurricane Center believes the storm will become better organized over the next few days and strengthen into a strong tropical storm, with 60 mph winds. One model does take Paulette to hurricane strength, but that does not seem likely at this point. Paulette will not be a threat to the United States in the near term but could be a factor down the road off the East Coast.