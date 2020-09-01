Dangerous “feels like” temperatures expected to range from 115 degrees to 120 degrees

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 7 p.m. Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to rise into the the 100’s from Harlingen to Brownsville with the index, or “feels like” temperature ranging from 109 degrees to 111 degrees.
Areas in the upper Valley, from McAllen to Rio Grande City will be hotter with high temperatures potentially reaching up to 105° with feels like temperatures reaching from 115 degrees to 120 degrees.
Here are some heat safety measures from the National Weather Service you should practice this week:
- LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK! Young children or pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.
- Check on relatives or neighbors, who may not be aware of the hazard of how dangerous the heat is.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas and drink plenty of water. If possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight and look fitting clothing when possible.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heatstroke is an emergency, call 911.