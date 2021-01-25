Cooler temperatures with chilly nights return to the RGV this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The temperatures across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday soared into the upper 80s, making it feel less like winter and more like summer.

We will see relief from the heat fairly soon as several frontal passages are expected to arrive to deep South Texas this week.

Monday High Temperatures on January 25, 2021

As of 3:30 pm Monday a cold front is moving through Texas bringing slightly cooler temperatures to west and central Texas.

As this front will arrive to the RGV Monday night, we can expect to see slightly cooler temperatures tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid 60s. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Temperatures across Texas as of 4 pm Monday January 25, 2021

Late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, another reinforcing cold front is expected to sweep through the RGV bringing the potential for light showers over the lower valley.

Temperatures will also drop through the end of the week. Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning are expected to drop into the 40s in some areas. Expect sunshine to be in the forecast for the end of the week with pleasant temperatures.