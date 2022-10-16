HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a weekend of raining touchdowns in many football games, widespread rain showers will move into the Valley over the next couple of days.

There will be a major shift in the weather as a cold front passes by. This cold front is currently crossing most of the Texas and behind is is a huge drop in temperatures.

Starting around Monday midday as the front arrives there will be widespread showers and thunderstorms Valley wide.

The showers are expected to last thought the night and into Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to range between 1-2 inches with some heavier pockets in spots.

Month-to-date rain totals are down so far for October. The rain coming in the next few days can help close the gaps. There is the possibility, especially in the Lower Valley, that enough rain will fall to put some areas above average.

Behind the cold front comes a blast of crisp autumn air. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the low 70s, but that will be very early in the morning.

All day Tuesday temps will fall. By Wednesday morning they will settle in the low to mid 50s. Chilly mornings will stay during the middle of the week before finally warming back up later on.