HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around Victoria over to Houston. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts and the potential for small hail.

Rainfall forecast has the higher rainfall totals confined to the lower valley where 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain could fall.

Once the front clears the area by mid to late afternoon, cooler, drier air will move in making for a beautiful cool Friday evening. The fall-like air will stay in place through the weekend with 50s for lows Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the 70s and lower 80s with low humidity.

Very low relative humidity values and gusty winds will make for a elevated fire weather risk for the upper valley this afternoon through 7AM Saturday morning. All outdoor burning should be postponed.