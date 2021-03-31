COVID INFO COVID INFO

Cold front moving into the RGV, brings cooler temperatures, rain chances

by: Chris Ramirez

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, a strong cold front is moving into the Rio Grande Valley bringing isolated thunderstorms and breezy conditions. Rain chances will start increasing this evening and tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s.

As of 7:13 p.m., an isolated heavy downpour is moving into McAllen and Pharr and stretching as far south as Hildago. Winds have picked up out of the north at 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

As of 7:23p.m., temperatures have fallen into the 70s across most locations. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the 50s. Expect chilly conditions heading out the door Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is visible from our DHR Health camera in Edinburg as of 6:40 p.m. Take it easy if you are on the roads this evening.

As weather conditions are changing across the RGV through the evening this article will be updated with new information.

