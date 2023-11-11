HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cold front has arrived and rain chances are ramping up ahead of and behind the frontal boundary. Rain chances are likely, 70 to 80%, from Friday into Monday.

After the front moves through, low pressure developing offshore will interact with moisture at the surface and aloft along with cooler air at the surface to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. A upper level low pressure system will move northeastward with the upper level wind flow to enhance rain chances further for Saturday through at least Sunday midday.

Any outdoor plans this weekend will need to stay weather aware and have plans in place for the inclement weather conditions. Average rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches likely with isolated higher totals possible.