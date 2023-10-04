RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Great news heading our way as the first significant cold front of the season plows south through the Rio Grande Valley.

Rain and thunderstorms will form ahead of the cold front by late afternoon on Thursday to the north and move through the Valley by evening.

The best timeline looks like 7 p.m. through 11 p.m.

Thunderstorm activity is expected and there is always a chance for a few strong to severe storms to blossom with a frontal passage.

Rain may be heavy at times along with frequent lightning with any thunderstorm cell.

Most of the activity is forecast to be rain with isolated downpours. Rainfall amounts are forecast to be between 1 and 2 inches with some isolated heavier amounts.

The bonus from this frontal passage will be the cooler, drier air invading the Valley.

Daytime highs will be near 80 degrees on Saturday and 78 degrees on Sunday.