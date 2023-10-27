RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first major cold front of fall is forecast to slice through the Rio Grande Valley Monday morning.

This front is expected to generate rain and a few thunderstorms Monday morning. The best time for any steady rain or thunder will be before 8 a.m.

Once the cold front passes to the south a rush of chilly north wind will blow across deep South Texas forcing daytime temperatures to drop.

The afternoon temperature Monday will be 30 degrees cooler than the afternoon temperatures from the day before.

In the wake of the front, clouds and light drizzle will linger through the day. The chance for light drizzle will be on and off again throughout the night and into Tuesday morning.

Halloween will be cloudy and chilly. The risk of rain should end before the trick-or-treat hours so all the little ones will only have to worry about are cold noses.