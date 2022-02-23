A cold front jumped the gun and sprinted through the Valley ahead of schedule allowing a serious shot of chilly into the RGV.









High pressure was supposed to block the leading edge of cold air until Friday morning but things did not go as planned. The high weakened and shifted, spoiling our wonderful warm weather.

Overnight lows will repeatedly dip into the 40’s the next few nights forcing everyone to don a jacket and a hat whenever you head out the door.

The second push of cold air will come as originally scheduled, Friday morning, setting the stage for lots of clouds, scattered showers and drizzle, and more cool conditions through the weekend.

Rain will be light throughout Friday and the weekend. Daytime temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees each day while overnight lows will keep dropping to the 40’s.