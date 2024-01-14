RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coldest air of the season for the Rio Grande Valley is just to our north working its way towards Corpus Christi and Laredo.

The cold front should begin moving into the northern portions of Hidalgo and Starr counties after sunset tonight or toward midnight.

Passage all the way through Brownsville is expected no later than 4 AM on Monday morning.

Temperatures behind the front will fall sharply and temperatures for most of the day Monday are expected in the low to mid 40s with wind chill or “feels like temperatures” in the 20s and 30s.

There is also a 20 to 30 percent chance of some very light rain or drizzle for the morning hours Monday, however temperatures will be above freezing.

That will not be the case if you are traveling to parts of central, north and east Texas Monday. Icy roads are possible there, again well off to our north.

A freeze watch and a wind chill watch will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday morning for northern Hidalgo County, inland Willacy County and all of Starr County.

Wind chill values (feels lIke temperatures) are expected in the the 13 to 16 degree range there, while in the populated areas of Hidalgo and Cameron counties, wind chill values will be in the 18-25 degree range.

However, this will need to be monitored in case values drop further down from there.

Regardless, very cold air will be in place for at least 48 hours. All preparations to protect the 4 P’s should rush to completion today, Sunday. The 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.