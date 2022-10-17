HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday for Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. With the rough surf offshore there is the potential for water to make it all the way up to the dunes.

There is also a high rip current risk that will last from 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday morning. Swimmers who choose to go out, after the temperatures plummet, are advised to take extra precautions should they choose to enter the water.

Deeper into the water is a Small Craft Advisory for Laguna Madre from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday and Gulf Waters (0-60nm) from 1 p.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Winds will come out of the northeast from 20-25 knots. Conditions will become very rough at the bay.

On top of the sea alerts and advisories, Valley Storm Team is continuing to track the upcoming cold front for new updates.