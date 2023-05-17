HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Wednesday as storm clusters moved south through the Rio Grande Valley.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Cameron County until 5:15 p.m. This came after a warning was in effect in Hidalgo County until 4:30 p.m.

Some of the heaviest rainfall is falling near Rancho Viejo and Villa Cavazos. The storm is moving between 12 and 17 mph, with large hail associated with it.

This is a developing story and the Valley Storm Team will be providing live updates.

Send us your weather pictures at share@valleycentral.com

For the latest weather forecast, download the Valley Storm Team app for iPhone and Android.