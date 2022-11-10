HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you are making outdoor plans for Veterans Day, the earlier the better. In the Rio Grande Valley, your Friday will begin abnormally warm and partly cloudy, but rain chances creep in around sunset.

The next cold front is forecast to pass through the RGV on Friday night, bringing cooler weather and increased rain chances over the weekend.

Showers are expected across the valley, and a quick thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Future rainfall estimates are slim, so flooding is not a concern.

Rain isn’t the only thing falling — high temperatures are forecast to drop to the low 60’s for Saturday, and lows will reach the low 50’s.

And there’s good news for those looking for fall: Cooler weather is expected to stick around for the foreseeable future!