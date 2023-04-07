HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As advertised, a strong cluster of showers and thunderstorms rumbled across the area late Thursday night and this Friday morning. More heavy rain is forecast through the early morning hours on Saturday. Some areas have picked up over 2-3 inches of rainfall in just the past several hours.

FUTURECAST FOR TONIGHT

As a couple more disturbances move northeast out of Mexico today and tonight, rain chances will continue. Drier air will come in Saturday and Sunday.

7 DAY FORECAST

Only small rain chances stick around for Monday and Tuesday. The next drought monitor will be released next Thursday and conditions will be much improved.