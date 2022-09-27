Graphic by: Bryan Still

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After the tail end of a front passed through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, temperatures are expected to remain pleasant. Mostly sunny skies along with low humidity will make for a week you will not want to miss as we remain in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Valley as a high pressure dominates the area.

Graphic by: Bryan Still

This does mean our chances of rain will remain at essentially zero. However, you will be welcomed with fresh mornings in the mid to upper 60s.

Graphic by: Bryan Still

All eyes remain firmly out to the east as our Florida neighbors deal with Hurricane Ian. While we will not feel any of the impacts of the storm itself, keep an eye out towards the coast as we will be dealing with high rip current risks and high surf over the next few days.