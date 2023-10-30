HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The much advertised arctic cold front swept through the area before dawn Monday morning bring with it much colder temperatures, light rain and strong gusty winds. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning for coastal Cameron and Willacy counties. Winds will gust to 35-45 mph today and tonight.

After temperatures in the 90s Sunday afternoon, highs Monday and Tuesday will stay in the 50s with overnight lows in the 40s, feeling like the 30s to lower 40s. The record high minimum for Monday at Harlingen is 56° set in 1958. Failing to reach that would make this afternoon the coldest on record for the date.

Be sure to stay warm if you will be outside for extended periods of time as many will be out for Halloween.

Temperatures will begin to warm on Wednesday to the upper 60s to lower 70s with abundant sunshine.