HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Increased moisture at the surface and aloft along with upper air disturbances moving across South Texas this weekend will provide the necessary ingredients for widespread showers and thunderstorms in waves beginning Friday night and going into next Tuesday.

Any storms that develop late tonight and during the day Saturday will have the potential to be strong to severe. The main threats will be large hail and strong damaging winds. The severe threat should decrease by late Saturday or early Sunday.

Periods of showers with embedded areas of heavy rainfall will persist through late Monday. A flash flood watch for all of deep South Texas will go into effect Saturday morning into Sunday afternoon. Average rainfall totals will vary from a little more than one inch for the lower valley to five inches plus into the upper valley. Isolated higher totals are possible.

With this being Mother’s Day weekend, it is extremely important to be weather aware. We will have regular updates on-air and online all through the weekend. If you haven’t done so already, download the Valley Storm Team weather app for your mobile devices from your app store.