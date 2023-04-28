RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the fourth time in about a week, the Rio Grande Valley will be seeing the potential for strong storms that could become severe.

A cold front will be dropping southward tonight and move through the RGV between 11 p.m. tonight through about 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The main threat will be strong winds of 50 to 60 MPH and large hail of at least one to two inches in diameter. Because of all of the rain we have had recently, there will be a risk of some isolated areas of flooding.

Once the cold front moves through tomorrow morning, drier air will come in the the area with mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts will provide for a little bit of a problem as they will be up over 40-45 MPH.

Expect a cool but beautiful night Saturday, and an awesome day on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.