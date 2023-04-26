RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The threat of severe weather is starting to become a habit around the Rio Grande Valley.

Repeated rounds of storm systems keep pushing across Texas out of the southern Rockies. The latest surge of storms is set to slip through the Valley Thursday afternoon.

The cold front is the tail of a larger storm system moving through the state. As the front slides through it is expected to generate rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms are expected to become strong and possibly severe.

If severe storms develop, in the afternoon tomorrow, you can expect strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and hail.

Any flooding threat should be limited to street flooding while small hail will be more likely than larger stones.