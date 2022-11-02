HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Later this week the Valley will be between a major storm system slicing through Texas and a weak tropical system pushing north along the eastern coast of Mexico.

The real worry is the storm system plowing across the state. An aggressive cold front will bulldoze up strong storms along its path from Oklahoma south to Corpus Christi.

Here in the RGV, the threat will be lesser but the Valley may see some strong storms overnight, Friday night and well into the overnight hours of Saturday morning. Thunderstorms could be kicked up by the cold front or by other, stronger, storms to our north.

Good news comes as the front slides through before dawn Saturday leaving the Valley bathed in cooler, drier air setting up a wonderful weekend.

An added bonus will come when the front pushes south of the Rio Grande. The front, and the high pressure behind it, will simply shove the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico back south and away from the Valley this weekend.