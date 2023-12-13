RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is in a sweet spot for showers through the end of the week.

The rain will come and go but almost all of it will be light, or even just drizzle at times.

The forecast owes its slow and steady nature to an upper level low pressure center traveling from Las Vegas to Texarkana.

The flow, around the low, is drawing ample mid and upper level moisture across the region which is fuel for cloud and showers.

This type of upper level low is known for producing lots of clouds and light to moderate rain. No severe weather is expected.

Three days worth of light rain and drizzle should only add up to around an inch of rain, give or take. Some areas will see a bit more depending on any slow moving clusters of showers.

The chance for rain dries up Saturday morning just before sunrise, leaving the Valley with a nice weekend ahead.