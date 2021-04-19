A chance for showers this week, then summer-like temperatures to return

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — An area of high pressure is centered over central Texas keeping conditions on the calm side.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s on Tuesday ahead of a weak cold front that will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

By the end of the week, expect summer-like temperatures to return to the RGV with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. We can expect to see scattered showers on Thursday and Friday.

For next weekend, another area of high pressure will dominate over Texas bringing some sunshine next weekend as well as warm temperatures.

Temperatures for the next seven days will be spring-like for most of the week. As high temperatures will warm up into the 90s by Saturday, next weekend is looking great for a trip to the beach.