HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An aggressive cold front moving south of the Valley is setting the RGV up for a dismal week.

Cold air will continue to flow in, behind the front, from the north while moist air will flow in from Mexico. The combination of cold and moist will keep the Valley cloudy, cold, and wet for several days.

Daytime highs and overnight lows are expected to bounce around the 40s through Thursday morning. We could see Wednesday mornings lows in the upper 30s.

With the northerly breeze, clouds, cold, and wet from light showers now would be a good time to remember your pets and take action to keep them warm and dry.

There shouldn’t be any need to worry about pipes so far we do not expect to reach freezing even for a short time.

The light winds from the north will make it feel a bit colder to the skin. The wind chill in the morning hours Tuesday through Thursday is expected to feel like the upper 30s.

Be sure to wear a jacket, a hat, and gloves or, at the very least, layer clothing.