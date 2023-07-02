HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The chance for sea breeze showers is back, and just in time for the 4th of July.

The best shot for showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon, from around 1pm to 5pm. There is a 20% chance to see rain across the valley.

The fireworks forecast remains positive, with almost no chance of rain after sunset.

After Tuesday, rain chances will increase for the middle of the week. Despite the showers and storms, “feels like” temperatures are forecast to reach 105°-115° for the next 7 days.